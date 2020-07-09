President Kim Il Sung’s External Activities for Global Independence
His intense external activities in 1994, the last year of his life, were particularly impressive.
In April of that year alone, he met many foreign delegations and personages and diplomatic envoys from different countries and gave them precious instructions on how to advance the cause of independence for the people and the world revolution. They included a cultural delegation of China, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a delegation of the National Democratic Congress of Ghana, a delegation of the Kazakhstan Socialist Party, a delegation of the Irish Workers’ Party, a group of visitors to Pyongyang involving ex-heads of state and government and politicians from various countries, the head of a folk song and dance group of Russia, the president of the Prensa Latina News Agency of Cuba and his party, the director-general of the International Institute of the Juche Idea and the general secretary of the World Federation of Trade Unions.
From mid-June, he met foreign delegations and personages on 18 occasions and stressed that all countries should respect and cooperate with each other on the principle of international justice and equality and make concerted efforts for co-prosperity of mankind in keeping with the trend of the present times toward independence.
