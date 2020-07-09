Great Sage Sets Example of International Cooperation
When Cuba was experiencing severe trials in the building of a new society after its victory in the revolution, the President dispatched a large contingent of technical experts, while rendering material assistance, to positively help its people with socialist construction.
He also gave positive support and encouragement to developing countries including African nations that were freed from the colonial bondage.
Rejoicing at the dawn of independence in Africa, which had been called "dark continent", he saw to it that economic and technical delegations including a delegation of irrigation technicians were dispatched and vehicles, machinery and building materials sent to various countries in the continent.
True to his intention, experts and technicians of the DPRK helped build such economic and cultural facilities as power station, factory, farm, irrigation setup and monument in dozens of developing countries.
That is why a Guinean statesman said that the DPRK is a true model of sincere international cooperation, describing President Kim Il Sung as a prominent leader of the world revolution wisely guiding the oppressed masses of the people around the world to carve out a new world as masters.
