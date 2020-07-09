Strengthening Quarantine Measures in Many Countries
It is said that this action will take effect by August 1.
The Palestinian government has announced that it will extend the containment of the Jordanian West Bank by five days.
A government spokesman warned that operations in factories, banks, and pharmacies are permitted under conditions that comply with appropriate safety measures, but if safety measures are violated, the facilities will be closed, fined, and responsible persons in jail.
The President of the Republic of Serbia has said it will again ban night traffic in the capital, Belgrade.
Currently, in 19 cities in the country, an emergency has been declared in response to the epidemic, and wearing masks is compulsory and gatherings are banned.
Chosun Central Communication
It is said that this action will take effect by August 1.
The Palestinian government has announced that it will extend the containment of the Jordanian West Bank by five days.
A government spokesman warned that operations in factories, banks, and pharmacies are permitted under conditions that comply with appropriate safety measures, but if safety measures are violated, the facilities will be closed, fined, and responsible persons in jail.
The President of the Republic of Serbia has said it will again ban night traffic in the capital, Belgrade.
Currently, in 19 cities in the country, an emergency has been declared in response to the epidemic, and wearing masks is compulsory and gatherings are banned.
Chosun Central Communication
No comments:
Post a Comment