Great Leader Kim Il Sung's Honored in DPRK
It enshrines the height of the Mansudae Hill Great collection Comrade Kim Il- sung and theGreat Leader On the 8th anniversary of the deathof thegreat leaderon the statue of Comrade Kim Jong-il, Le Bing, a special embassy and embassy of the South Socialist Republic in our country, calmed the flower basket on the 8th.

They prepared and strengthened and developed the historic tradition of the Joseon Dynasty Friendship, and calmed and greeted the flower basket with the statues of the great leader and the great general with the utmost admiration for the world-renowned contributors who made immortal contributions to the human race. I gave it.

In the basket of flowers, “The Great of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea It was enshrined, saying, "I would like to give the greatest respect to President Kim Il-sung ."

Chosun Central Communication
