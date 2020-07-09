Great Leader Kim Il Sung's Honored in DPRK
They prepared and strengthened and developed the historic tradition of the Joseon Dynasty Friendship, and calmed and greeted the flower basket with the statues of the great leader and the great general with the utmost admiration for the world-renowned contributors who made immortal contributions to the human race. I gave it.
In the basket of flowers, “The Great of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea It was enshrined, saying, "I would like to give the greatest respect to President Kim Il-sung ."
Chosun Central Communication
They prepared and strengthened and developed the historic tradition of the Joseon Dynasty Friendship, and calmed and greeted the flower basket with the statues of the great leader and the great general with the utmost admiration for the world-renowned contributors who made immortal contributions to the human race. I gave it.
In the basket of flowers, “The Great of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea It was enshrined, saying, "I would like to give the greatest respect to President Kim Il-sung ."
Chosun Central Communication
No comments:
Post a Comment