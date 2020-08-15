Britain Pledges Support for Zimbabwe
15 AUG, 2020 - 00:08
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo meets British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday
Herald Reporter
Britain has pledged to continue supporting Zimbabwe, especially during this difficult time of Covid-19, which has considerably affected the economy.
This came out yesterday when United Kingdom Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Melanie Robinson, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo.
Ms Robinson said they discussed many issues, including the importance of maintaining the trade relationship between the two countries, and the continued support by Britain to Zimbabwe.
“We talked of economic issues, including UK-Zimbabwe maintaining our trade relationships after the UK leaves the EU.
“It’s true the Covid-19 is causing greater economic hardships to people.
“The UK is standing by the people of Zimbabwe this time.
“We provided US$160 million for support to Zimbabwe last year. We have provided over US$40 million to support the country during Covid-19 and we are supporting those who are finding themselves food insecure this time. We will continue to stand by you at this difficult time for Zimbabwe and the whole world,” she said.
Ms Robinson said they also discussed the health situation in Zimbabwe, including the issue of personal protective equipment (PPEs).
She advised Zimbabweans to protect themselves from the pandemic by observing social distance, wearing face masks and washing hands often with soap under running water for over 20 seconds.
“If you have Covid-19 or suspect you have Covid-19, you should seek medical attention and also stay at home,” she said.
President Mnangagwa’s administration has been on a re-engagement and engagement drive, with a consistent message that the Second Republic was willing to work with all countries.
Just like other countries, especially the developing countries, Zimbabwe has had challenges in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, but the UK said it was willing to give Zimbabwe a shoulder to lean on.
