People's Health System in North Korea
The health system of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a people's health system that embodies people's mass-firstism.
The state will consolidate and develop the overall free treatment system, strengthen the doctor's zoning system and preventive medicine system, improve the material security business for the health sector, protect people's lives and promote the health of workers.
The overall free treatment system has been in effect since January of Juche 42 (1953).
All workers, including workers, farmers, soldiers and intellectuals, are treated equally and free of charge, regardless of gender, age, occupation, residential area, quality and quantity of labor. The state is fully responsible for all medical expenses such as medical examinations, laboratory tests, hospitalization, and surgery, medical expenses for medical care and consultation, medical checkups, counseling, and immunization.
The Physician Area System is a resident health management system that establishes the area in charge of the principle of organically blending production units and residential units, and allows doctors to manage the residents on a regular basis.
The state puts emphasis on disease prevention, sanitation prevention, pollution prevention, and hygiene propaganda to protect and protect people's lives and health.
In the country, women's and children's health is specially protected through measures including postpartum leave.
The government of the Republic will further improve the medical service project, raise medical science and technology to the highest level, and strengthen the material and technological foundation of the health sector, so that the people can better benefit from the socialist health system.
