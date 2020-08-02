US-based Group Mourns Shiri
Sunday Mail Reporter
A United States-based black human rights organisation, the December 12th Movement, has sent a condolence message to the people of Zimbabwe following the death of national hero and Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Rtd) on Wednesday.
The movement’s chairperson, Cde Viola Plummer, said the late hero’s devotion to the struggle and leadership, especially as a Cabinet minister, “were exemplary”.
“The leadership and cadre of the December 12th Movement extend our deepest condolences on the passing of national hero, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Rtd). Many of us were privileged to meet with him and his passing touches us deeply,” she said.
“Comrade Shiri’s devotion to the struggle for self-determination for Zimbabwe and Africans and his leadership in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement were exemplary.”
Cde Plummer described Cde Shiri’s passing as a “tremendous loss” to Zimbabwe, ZANU PF and the people of Zimbabwe, including the December 12th Movement.
The New York-based organisation, she added, will always be indebted to his legacy as a national hero.
