Cuba Elected to Human Rights Council by 88% of UN Members
This is the fifth time Cuba has been chosen to occupy a seat within this body, among the eight reserved for the Latin American and Caribbean group of member states
October 14, 2020 09:10:20
Photo: Cubaminrex
U.S. manipulation and coercion have once again failed. Their desperate efforts to organize a boycott of the election of Cuba as a member of the UN Human Rights Council went nowhere and Cuba was elected, for the fifth time, yesterday, with the votes of 170 countries, to occupy a seat within this body, among the eight reserved for the Latin American and Caribbean group of member states.
"Despite imperialist lies and distortion, the world recognizes Cuba, admires and respects the country for the firmness of our convictions and example. A resounding victory," tweeted President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, upholding the humanist work of the Revolution, which has promoted human rights on the basis of its very nature and principles.
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also took to Twitter to insist, "Cuba's achievements cannot be overshadowed."
The support of 88% of UN members states represents a tribute to the self-determination and resistance of the Cuban people in the face of the serious obstacles and threats caused by the unilateral policy of hostility, aggressions and economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of human rights.
The Foreign Ministry noted on its website that the vote is an expression of recognition by the international community of the significant advances the country has achieved in the enjoyment of human rights and the extensive record of worldwide cooperation, demonstrating, through concrete action, the unequivocal willingness to participate in respectful, frank and open dialogue. Cuba is party to 44 of 61 international human rights instruments, reporting regularly to the UN on our compliance.
