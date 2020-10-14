Cuban Communist Party Leadership Meets
Author: Granma news staff | informacion@granma.cu
October 14, 2020 09:10:44
Photo: Estudios Revolución
Led by its First Secretary, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee met yesterday, October 13.
Of special interest among the topics analyzed were the general and sectorial principles on which Cuba’s foreign investment policy is based, as well as issues associated to the functioning of party organization.
