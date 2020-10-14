How Will the Fifth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power be Conducted?
Given the current epidemiological situation, the Fifth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly will take place with the presence of only deputies from Havana; those who represent other territories, but reside in the capital; and members of the Council of State
Author: Yaditza del Sol González | yadidelsol@granma.cu
October 13, 2020 09:10:10
Photo: Juvenal Balán
Legislative activity in Cuba did not come to a halt with the arrival of the epidemic, nor will it. Deputies are readjusting to the new normality and attending to important matters of the nation's socioeconomic life, in compliance with the mandate established for the National Assembly in the Constitution of the Republic.
"In view of the current epidemiological situation in the country and the need to establish and maintain responsible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Fifth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power, in its IX Legislature, will take place in an unprecedented manner, with the presence of only deputies from Havana; those who represent other territories, but reside in the capital; and members of the Council of State,” according to
Assembly Secretary Homero Acosta Álvarez, who added that 225 deputies will attend sessions at the Convention Cener, while the remainder will participate via videoconference, to facilitate interaction and debate.
