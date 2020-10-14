Interferon Alpha 2b: Safe and Effective for Cuban Hemodialysis Patients
Safety and efficacy confirmed of recombinant human Interferon alfa 2b administered to hemodialysis patients, as a preventative measure to avoid COVID-19
Author: National news staff | informacion@granma.cu
October 14, 2020 15:10:28
Photo: CIGB
The safety and efficacy of recombinant human Interferon alfa 2b, administered nasally to hemodialysis patients as a preventative measure to avoid covid-19, were confirmed in an article published by researchers at the Center for Medical-Surgical Research (Cimeq) and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), in the Journal of Renal Endocrinology.
The 15 hemodialysis outpatients included in the investigation underwent clinical and radiological evaluations, as well as hematology and blood chemistry studies, prior to the administration of the drug, developed and patented by the CIGB, according to the Infomed website.
In addition, each individual in the study was contacted on a daily basis, in person or by telephone, to monitor the occurrence of adverse side effects or symptoms of the disease.
The initial testing indicated that, before the administration of interferon, 47% of the patients exhibited leukopenia, while lymphopenia was present in 67%, and anemia and thrombocytopenia in 33%. There was no clinical suspicion of covid-19 in any of the participants. Adverse side effects were observed in three patients (20%), but were mild and not considered serious.
All patients were tested negative for sars-cov-2 in real-time polymerase chain reaction (rt-pcr) and antibody studies, 45 days after the beginning of the study.
It was concluded that the use of recombinant human Interferon alpha 2b administered to these patients has an adequate safety profile. While no participant in the study was infected with sars-cov-2 during the observation period.
No comments:
Post a Comment