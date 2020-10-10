Participants in Military Parade Welcomed by Pyongyang Citizens
The ranks of the elite revolutionary armed forces who took part in the military parade held in celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea in the presence of Kim Jong Un, Supreme Leader of the Party, State and armed forces of the DPRK, passed through streets of the capital city of Pyongyang at dawn on October 10.
Pyongyang citizens warmly welcomed them at the plaza of Pyongyang Railway Station and along Chollima Street, Ryonghung Crossroads, Ryomyong Street and Chongnyu Bridge, with national flags of the DPRK and bouquets in their hands.
