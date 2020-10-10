Delegates to Celebrations for 75th Founding Anniversary of the WPK Tour Pyongyang
Delegates to the celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea and other visitors continue touring different places in Pyongyang.
They visited the Party Founding Museum that shows the exploits of President Kim Il Sung.
They saw the photos and art works depicting Kim Il Sung displayed in several rooms of the building of the Central Organizing Committee of the Communist Party of North Korea located at the foot of Haebang Hill in Pyongyang, being briefed on the fact that the President laid the solid organizational and ideological foundations in the flames of the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle and successfully accomplished the cause of founding the Party in the complicated situation after national liberation.
They visited the Korean People’s Army Military Hardware Museum.
Looking round the sophisticated military equipment made by the Korean workers, scientists and technicians in the munitions industry, they recalled the sacred revolutionary careers of the great leaders who established the self-supporting defence industry and turned the DPRK into a world military power.
At the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill, they went round the room dedicated to the history of the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, several production processes, hostel and others, inspired its workers who are boosting production by carrying forward the history and tradition of a great upsurge of their forerunners.
They also visited the venues of the national art, book and photo exhibitions, which opened in celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK, and enjoyed the Illumination Festival "Wonders of Light-2020" and the Comedy Show "Our House Full of Laughter".
