Abiy Replaces Top Security Officials Amid Conflict With Tigray ‘Criminals’
Sunday, November 08, 2020
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech at the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on political and economic issues of the country, on February 3, 2020.
Aggrey Mutambo
Nation Media Group
In a speech targeting the international community, Dr Abiy Ahmed said his administration lost patience after the TPLF continuously disregarded the law, including court orders.
He named his Deputy Demeke Mekonnen as Foreign Affairs minister replacing Gedu Andargachew, who was appointed the Prime Minister's National Security Advisor.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday appeared to rule out any dialogue with leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, terming its members criminals who must face the law.
In a speech targeting the international community, Dr Abiy said his administration lost patience after the TPLF continuously disregarded the law, including court orders.
He asked the international community to “understand the context” under which his administration has declared war on the TPLF.
The premier further announced that he had replaced his top security officials. He named his Deputy Demeke Mekonnen as Foreign Affairs minister replacing Gedu Andargachew, who was appointed the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser.
He named Gen Berhanu Jula the new Chief of the Armed Forces replacing Adem Mohammad) and Lt-Gen Abebaw Tadesse as Deputy army chief.
Temesgen Tiruneh, who had been military commander in Amhara region, was named the new Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Service. He replaced Demelash Gebre Michael, who will be the Commissioner of the Federal Police.
The officials will begin their new duties immediately.
'Rescue' operation
According to a local media report, Tiruneh, who was serving as president of the Amhara regional state, submitted his resignation during a regular session of the regional council.
He said he was resigning because he was needed for a federal post.
"Given the current situation in the country, the President has asked members of council to accept his resignation so he can contribute to the party's efforts to rescue the country,"
After discussing the resignation letter, the council members have accepted his request.
According to reports, the council has nominated Agegnehu Teshager for the presidency. Later Sunday, Agegnehu was sworn in as the new President of the Amhara region.
Tiruneh was appointed to replace former Amhara Regional State President Ambachew Mekonnen, who was murdered in Bahir Dar during last year's failed coup attempt.
Later that same day, the chief of the staff of the national security forces, General Seare Mekonnen, was killed in his home by his bodyguard in Addis Ababa.
Tensions escalate
The tension between Addis Ababa and the TPLF began last week after the group ambushed the northern command of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces on Wednesday, adding to a series of daring moves against the federal government in Ethiopia.
Dr Abiy responded by imposing a state of emergency and launching a disarmament programme as well as aerial strikes on the group’s military installations. TPLF denies attacking the command.
On Saturday, the Ethiopian Parliament installed an interim government in Tigray, replacing the TPLF that won all seats of the local legislative assembly in August, forming a government.
Addis Ababa rejected the elections as illegal, given the entire country had postponed the exercise to next year.
