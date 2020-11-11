Biden Should be Recognized as President-elect: Top GOP Lawmaker
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 1:06 PM
US President-elect Joe Biden listens as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the media on November 10, 2020 at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP photo)
A top GOP House representative says Joe Biden should be recognized as president-elect after he was projected winner of the disputed presidential election.
Apart from House Representative Tom Reed, some other GOP lawmakers have also publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect, including Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Ben Sasse, as well as Representatives Francis Rooney, Adam Kinzinger, Paul Mitchell, Fred Upton, Don Young and Will Hurd.
"Joe Biden has rightfully earned the title of being the projected president-elect and that should be recognized," Reed said on a call with reporters on Tuesday. "If the evidence is not there, then I think it's incumbent upon us as a Republican Party and the president himself to recognize that what we pride ourselves [on] in America is a peaceful transition of power.”
An unpredictable lame-duck period has begun in the US capital Washington, as US President Donald Trump denies defeat.
"And I'm confident the president will do that and recognize that if the lawsuit is not substantiated by the courts in regards to the claims, that we will do what we do best in America and lead the world with our democratic process rather than having some sort of dysfunction in regards to what has been a rich 200-year-plus history of transition of power," he continued.
Trump has refused to concede defeat and launched lawsuits in the hope of changing the outcome, an effort backed by a large number of Republicans.
“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden told reporters at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. “The only thing that — how can I say this tactfully — I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”
The former vice president also noted that the GOP is being intimidated by the lame-duck president.
“I think that the whole Republican Party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president,” Biden said.
The president-elect also predicted that Trump’s challenge will be over by his inauguration into office on January 20.
“I think at the end of the day, you know, it’s all going to come to fruition on Jan. 20. And between now and then, the hope and expectation is that the American people do know and do understand there has been a transition.”
Biden’s presidency was announced after he won the crucial state of Pennsylvania, which gave him 20 electoral votes.
