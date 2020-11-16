Coronavirus Deaths Among Egyptian Doctors Rise to 200: Medical Syndicate
Monday 16 Nov 2020
Egypt has so far recorded 110,767 coronavirus cases and 6,453 deaths since the pandemic started in the North African country in mid-February
The coronavirus death toll among Egyptian doctors has reached 200, the country’s Medical Syndicate said on Monday, after an orthopedic doctor passed away in Alexandria after contracting the virus.
Momen Mohamed, who was also the assistant director of Alexandria's Police Hospital, died in an isolation hospital in Agami, the syndicate said.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has called on authorities to ensure the safety of medical staff and implement the best infection control standards.
In October, the syndicate said it had disbursed EGP 71 million to support 3,586 doctors infected by the virus since February.
The syndicate added that it also disbursed EGP 5 million to support the families of the doctors who died from the disease.
Hundreds of thousands of health workers have been infected with the virus around the world.
Amnesty International reported in September that at least 7,000 health workers had died globally after contracting the virus.
