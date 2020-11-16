Egyptian, Russian Navies Carrying Out Friendship Bridge 3 Drills in Black Sea
Ahmed Eleiba
Monday 16 Nov 2020
The naval vessels and units participating in the drill departed from Alexandria Naval Base in formation on their way to the Black Sea
A number of Egyptian naval vessels participating in the Egyptian-Russian maritime drill dubbed Friendship Bridge 3 have crossed the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits on their way to the Black Sea, the Egyptian Armed Forces said on Monday.
According to the Egyptian army’s statement, the naval vessels and units participating in the drill departed from Alexandria Naval Base in formation on their way to the Black Sea.
The statement said that this is the first time the Friendship Bridge drills are being held with Russia in the Black Sea, adding that the exercise aims to enhance military cooperation and contribute to efforts to achieve security and stability in the Middle East region.
“The joint maritime drill Friendship Bridge 3 is one of the most important joint exercises between Egypt and Russia to transfer and exchange experiences between the armed forces of both countries,” the Egyptian army said.
