Ethiopian Intelligence Claims it Has Foiled Plot to Trigger Ethnic Violence in Gambella
Borkena
November 4, 2020
The National Intelligence and Information Services (NISS) said on Wednesday that it has foiled a plot to trigger inter-ethnic violence in the Gambella region, South Western part of Ethiopia.
A statement from NISS said, as reported by state media Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, that it has made about 24 arrests.
NISS claimed that the suspects received a mission from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The Federal government is undertaking a military operation in Tigray starting Tuesday night with the aim to reverse “attack on the Defense Force.”
There were similar attempt in Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia. It could have happened had it not been for the coordinated security operation between the intelligence department, the federal police and local authorities in Benishangul region, according to EC report. Coordinated attacks launched in early September and October in Benishangul region claimed over hundreds of lives and the targets were mostly ethnic Amharas. The Federal government linked the horrific attacks in Benishangul with TPLF.
NISS announced that it is monitoring other TPLF agents deployed to cause ethnic violence in other regions of Ethiopia.
No response from TPLF so far as there is internet shutdown and phone disconnection following the military operation on Tuesday this week.
No comments:
Post a Comment