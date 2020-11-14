ANC’s SG Magashule Faces Arrest Over Graft Charges
BLOEMFONTEIN. — The ANC secretary-general is expected to be arrested today and appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.
Ace Magashule faces charges regarding the Free State’s controversial 2013/2014 asbestos audit.
“It has been coming all the time so I am not worried at all. The struggle continues,” Magashule said.
Some of the charges Magashule may face under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) are a failure to report a criminal offence and directly or indirectly accepting gratification for their or another person’s benefit.
Magashule maintains he has not done anything wrong as a law-abiding citizen of South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday sidestepped an opposition question in the National Assembly as to whether Magashule will step down from his position.
“The issue of the leaders of the ANC is being handled by the African National Congress,” President Ramaphosa said.
He was replying to a supplementary question from opposition leader John Steenhuisen as to why, if he was serious about fighting graft, Magashule has not resigned as secretary-general.
“The ANC through its own processes is dealing with these matters,” Ramaphosa continued. Let us wait for all these processes to unfold and in time these matters will be addressed and everybody will get to know how the ANC is addressing those matters.”
He added that he was answering questions from MPs as president of the country, not in his other capacity as head of the ruling party.
“Those matters that Mr Steenhuisen are raising are germane to the ANC, which I have said is dealing with the matter.”
The Hawks on Tuesday confirmed that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Magashule in relation to the Free State asbestos scandal. — ENCA
