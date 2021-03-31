Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed by Press TV News Review on the French Intervention in Mali
Watch this Press TV News Review segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the French and United States interventions in Mali and other West African states.
To view the news item which aired live on Tuesday March 30, 2021, just click on the following website: UN: At least 19 civilians killed in French airstrike in Mali on Jan. 3 | Urmedium
A United Nations (UN) probe has found France guilty of killing a large number of civilians in central Mali, where a persisting French military intervention has already sparked controversy.
On January 3, French fighter jets struck a site near the remote village of Bounti. Local residents and villagers said at the time that the strike targeted a wedding event and killed civilians.
