Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, sent a verbal message to Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, to notify him of the accounts of the Eighth Congress of the WPK.
He noted in detail that the Eighth Congress of the WPK set forth scientific and realistic struggle lines and strategic and tactical tasks for achieving a fresh innovation in Party and state work as required by the changed internal and external situations and reality, took practical measures for strengthening the leadership ability of the Party and consolidating the state and social system and discussed and decided on its policy stand on the buildup of defence capabilities and inter-Korean and DPRK-US relations.
He clarified again the will of the WPK to consolidate and develop the ties of strategic and comradely unity and cooperation with Cuba on the road of struggle for the victory of the socialist cause and wage a dynamic joint struggle against imperialism.
Reaffirming the full support and solidarity of the WPK and the DPRK people with the struggle of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Cuban people to defend the socialist system, he expressed the conviction that the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba to be held in April would be a significant occasion for bringing about a radical advance in the efforts of the Communist Party of Cuba to further strengthen the party, enhance its leadership role and build a prosperous socialist state.
