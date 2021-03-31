Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, on Sun. March 21, 2021
Listen to the Sun. March 21, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this podcast click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/21 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the continental mourning of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli who passed away several days ago; hundreds of young people are joining the ruling party in the Southern African state of Zimbabwe; sectional conflict is continuing in the southern regions of Ethiopia amid growing interference from the United States; and African migrants are still losing their lives in the Mediterranean in attempts to relocate in Europe.
In the second hour we review news reports from Africa and the international community.
Finally, we continue our focus on International Women's History Month through an audio documentary on the life and times of Ruby Elzy.
No comments:
Post a Comment