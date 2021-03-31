Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 20, 2021
Listen to the Sat. March 20, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this program just click on this website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/20 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the swearing in of the first woman president of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took office in the aftermath of the death of former President John Magufuli; the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe has taken a COVID-19 vaccination to encourage others to follow inside the country; Ethiopia has encouraged the opposition TPLF party to surrender peacefully in order to avoid further instability in the Horn of Africa state; and the Sudanese foreign minister has travelled to the Union of Comoros for diplomatic discussions.
In the second hour we hear a briefing from the Director General of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the international vaccination programs aimed at ending the pandemic. Finally, we continue our monthlong focus on Women's History with further discussions on the life, times and contributions of African American organizer Ella Baker.
