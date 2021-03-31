Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, on Sat. March 27, 2021
Listen to the Sat. March 27, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast for this episode can be found at this website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/27 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the announcement by Republic of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa that there are explorations taking place related to the search for oil and natural gas resources inside the country; Somalia has warned the international community about any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Horn of Africa state; women in Ghana are participating in projects aimed at enhancing economic development; and the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea held bilateral talks on the relations between the two countries.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts internationally.
Finally, we continue our focus on International Women's History Month by looking back on research involving African American women and the workforce.
