Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by PANW Editor Abayomi Azikiwe on March 14, 2021
Listen to the Sun. March 14, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the program just click on this website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/14 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the efforts of the Zimbabwe government to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 infections; the Ethiopian government has vehemently denied that it is carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in the northern Tigray region of the Horn of Africa state; Somalia has been urged by the United Nations Security Council to work out difficulties associated with the stalled national elections; Tunisia has begun the innoculation of people with the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19; and the United Nations is deploying an additional 3,700 peacekeeping troops to the Central African Republic (CAR).
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the status of vaccination projects internationally.
Finally, we continue our focus on Women's History Month with a rare archival interview with Civil Rights and Human Rights organizer Ella Baker.
