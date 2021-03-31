Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by PANW Editor Abayomi Azikiwe on March 14, 2021

Listen to the Sun. March 14, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.

To hear the program just click on this website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/14 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com) 

The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the efforts of the Zimbabwe government to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 infections; the Ethiopian government has vehemently denied that it is carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in the northern Tigray region of the Horn of Africa state; Somalia has been urged by the United Nations Security Council to work out difficulties associated with the stalled national elections; Tunisia has begun the innoculation of people with the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19; and the United Nations is deploying an additional 3,700 peacekeeping troops to the Central African Republic (CAR). 

In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the status of vaccination projects internationally. 

Finally, we continue our focus on Women's History Month with a rare archival interview with Civil Rights and Human Rights organizer Ella Baker.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)