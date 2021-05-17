China Donates More Vaccines to Zimbabwe
17 MAY, 2021 - 16:05
Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Gao Shaochun exchange documents after handing over a donation of 100 000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines that have been donated by the People’s Liberation Army of China to Zimbabwe Defence Forces at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon. (Picture Memory Mangombe)
Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter
Zimbabwe has taken delivery of 100 000 more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China donated to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) by their counterparts the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and ZDF Commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda were at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon to receive the doses.
The consignment handed to Zimbabwean authorities by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun, included 420 000 syringes.
Minister Muchinguri said the donation will aid in Zimbabwe’s quest to achieve herd immunity.
“The donation which comes at a time when the country’s vaccination programme has gathered momentum will go a long a way in aiding Government to achieve its target of vaccinating at least 60 percent of the population in order to achieve the required herd immunity,” she said.
The latest consignment is the third batch of vaccines donated by President Xi Jinping’s administration to Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe has also bought some vaccines from China.
