Covid-19 Response Laudable: Minister Mutsvangwa
02 MAY, 2021 - 00:05
Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau of the Zimbabwe Sunday Mail
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has responded soundly to the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to respect human life in his decisions, ZANU PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.
Cde Mutsvangwa, who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, was speaking at the ruling party’s Mashonaland West Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday.
Among other issues, the meeting addressed the party’s restructuring exercise, voter registration, and the thrust to mobilise five million votes in the 2023 elections.
Cde Mutsvangwa said despite sanctions and other setbacks, President Mnangagwa and his administration have contained the pandemic better than countries with superior resources.
“As we mobilise votes towards a resounding win in the 2023 harmonised elections, let’s also speak to our members and convince voters with confidence about the successes of the Second Republic. Through President Mnangagwa, the country responded well to the Covid-19 pandemic which has ravaged many countries even though we had a lot of challenges before us.
“In 2019, we faced Cyclone Idai which ravaged some parts of Manicaland killing people, livestock and damaging roads and at least 30 bridges but President Mnangagwa reacted to these challenges and we managed to see good and better roads and bridges being constructed,” she said.
Cde Mutsvangwa, who shared with party cadres how she lost her brother, Mr Daniel Parirenyatwa, to Covid-19, said the introduction of an inter-ministerial task force and availability of vaccines were proof that Zimbabwe is all hands on deck in combating the contagion.
“We have received and also procured vaccines which have gone through proper testing. About 400 000 people have been vaccinated with negligible side effects and people should embrace the vaccination exercise for our economic activities to kick off again as we continue to target herd immunity.”
In his remarks, ZANU PF politburo member Cde Empacus Kanhanga castigated factionalism and regionalism.
“We don’t condone any imposition of candidates and now that we are moving towards restructuring of cells, branches and districts, let positions be awarded on merit. Our President is clear about how elections in the party go,” he said.
The ruling party’s restructuring of cells and branches will take place from May 10 to June 6 this year followed by verification from June 14 to 20, while restructuring and verification of districts will be conducted from June 28 to July 18.
No comments:
Post a Comment