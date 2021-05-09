EU to Deploy Election Observer Experts: Spokesperson
May 9, 2021
ADDIS ABABA-The European Union (EU) announced that it is desirous of deploying experts to attend and observe the forthcoming 6th Ethiopian general elections, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA) Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said.
During his press briefing with the international media yesterday , Amb. Dina said that the EU had previously canceled plans to deploy elections observers’ delegation, but now it expressed its preparations to send election observer experts.
“The elections observation process will be carried out in accordance with the preconditions set by Ethiopia,” he said. As to a statement from the Spokesperson’s Office, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) preparations to conduct the election are in full swing. “Numerous local and international institutions have finalized their preparations to observe the elections,” he stated.
BY TEWODROS KASSA
The Ethiopian Herald May 9/2021
