Resistance Groups: Palestinian Victory Redrew Balance of Power
Friday, 21 May 2021 9:19 AM
A Palestinian child and a family member join others as people celebrate in the street following a ceasefire announced by Israel with the two main Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza City, on May 21, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Resistance groups in the region have hailed the “historic victory” of Palestinians in their struggle against the occupying regime of Israel, after the regime agreed to a ceasefire ending its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
A spokesman for Hamas armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said Friday the resistance movement succeeded in “humiliating the enemy.”
Abu Ubaida warned that Palestinian fighters had prepared large strikes which could cover all of the occupied Palestinian territories from the far north to the far south, including Haifa in the north and Ramon airport in the south.
“We were able, with the help of God, to humiliate the enemy and his army, whose leadership bragged about killing children and destroying residential towers,” he said.
“We fought in the resistance, the battle of the Sword of al-Quds, in defense of al-Quds, with all honor, will and pride, on behalf of an entire nation,” he added.
Palestinians celebrate their victory against the Israeli regime as a ceasefire unilaterally declared by Tel Aviv and accepted by resistance groups in Gaza goes into effect.
The occupying regime in Israel announced a unilateral ceasefire starting at 2 a.m. on Friday, which was accepted by the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza with Egyptian mediation.
The Israeli aggression on Gaza entered its 11th consecutive day, killing at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, and wounding more than 1,900 others, according to the Gaza health ministry.
The confrontation came after weeks of Israeli harassment of Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds and attempts to steal their lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
Lebanon's Hezbollah: Israel weaker than spider's web
In a statement on Friday, Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah congratulated the Palestinian people over the resistance against the Israeli regime.
“Hezbollah congratulates the heroic Palestinian people and its valiant resistance on the historic victory achieved against the Zionist enemy,” Hezbollah said.
It said the resistance destroyed the enemy’s calculations and formed new rules that will pave the way for the great victory of the future.
“Resistance, at this heroic stage, revived the Palestinian cause and became a hope for the oppressed people of the world,” the resistance group said.
“The Palestinian people and their lively strengths, and all the [Resistance] Axis countries and their people, as well as political and popular groups supporting the Palestinian people around the world, have reaffirmed that Israel, this criminal cancerous tumor, is weaker than the spider’s web,” it added.
The Israeli regime unanimously approves “Egypt’s proposal” for a ceasefire amid the resistance’s continued counterattacks.
Iraq's Nujaba: Enemy understands only language of force
The spokesman of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement also hailed the Palestinian resistance groups, saying they redrew the balance of world power in their favor.
“You brothers, in your battle with the Israeli army, redrew the balance of world power. In today’s world, which respects only the powerful and understands only the language of weapons, you are the strongest and toughest men of God,” Nasr al-Shammari said.
He thanked the Palestinian resistance fighters for their sacrifices for the Palestinian cause, saying, “Today, you not only defend our people and yours, but you also bear the weight of the Islamic Ummah’s honor and its future and its dignity.”
“Our hearts rejoice before your tongues at your blows to the enemy,” al-Shammari added.
Yemen's Ansarullah: Rocket intifada shattered fantasies
Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement also congratulated the Palestinian people and resistance on emerging victorious in the fight against the Israeli regime.
“The Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, from a position of strength and power and with the grace of God Almighty, forced the [Israeli] enemy to cease fire,” Ansarullah’s spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said via Twitter.
“The rocket intifada, which tightened the noose for the [Israeli] regime, slapped the normalization of relations [with Israel] and shattered their fantasies,” Abdul-Salam added.
