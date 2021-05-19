Rocket Intifada Smashed Israeli Regime’s Hollow Grandeur: Iran’s Assembly of Experts
Wednesday, 19 May 2021 4:58 PM
Press TV
Rockets are seen in the night sky fired towards the occupied territories from Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Iran’s top advisory and vetting body says the Palestinian resistance front’s decisive response to the Israeli regime’s relentless attacks has ripped through Tel Aviv’s pretense of power.
The Assembly of Experts, which serves to advise Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday.
The escalation has seen the regime’s forces kill scores of Palestinians during crackdowns on worshippers and protesters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and butcher hundreds of others, including scores of children, in the nearby Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip.
Gaza-based groups have been retaliating against the atrocities by firing hundreds of rockets against the occupied territories every day.
The Assembly called the reprisal “commendable defense and a new Intifada (Uprising)” on the part of the resistance groups.
It said by staging the counterattacks, the movements “put new aspects of the struggle against the Zionist regime on display.” The reprisal, the statement added, “smashed the usurping regime’s hollow grandeur and delighted the believers and right-seeking people across the world.”
Nevertheless, the “infanticidal” regime’s savage attacks have served to further unveil the “sinister nature of the bogus, racist, and barbarous regime’s brutality,” said the Assembly.
The unchecked violence has also laid bare the evil identity of those supporting this “cancerous tumor,” especially the United States, some European countries, and a number of regional states, it added.
The United States, Israel’s biggest ally, has, throughout the United Nations Security Council’s history, blocked 44 anti-Tel Aviv resolutions. So far, it has prevented the issuance of even a simple Security Council statement urging the cessation of the violence.
Well over 210 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments since May 10.
Washington’s European allies have likewise emphasized the Israeli regime’s “legitimate right to defend itself.” Regional countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have also emboldened the regime in its savagery by normalizing their relations with it through Washington’s facilitation.
The Assembly of Experts said, “However, through divine assistance, the holy flame of the zealous and courageous Palestinian youths will grow bigger every day and eventually catch up on all of them.”
The Islamic Republic, the statement concluded, meanwhile, continues to consider supporting Palestine to be its undeniable duty, and assures the Palestinian nation that it would keep standing by its side “upon this fateful stage” as before.
