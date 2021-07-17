Eastern Cape Alliance Statement on the Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces
July 16, 2021
The Eastern Cape Alliance Secretariat consisting of the African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) met today, Thursday 15th July 2021 to amongst other things deliberate on the devastating developments in the country, particularly the unrest, criminality, looting and generally an anarchy which engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces.
The EC Alliance Secretariat wishes to express extreme concern over these unrests and acts of criminality which are centrally coordinated and planned to engulf the country into instability with the hope of projecting the country as paralyzed state.
In unanimity we condemn this anarchy which has resulted in brazen looting of malls, shopping centres, and the targeting of industrial goods and key sites of services for common good.
We are quite alive to the stark realities of inequality, rampant unemployment, and devastating poverty that continues to plague our country. Whilst understanding the long-term effects of this triple threat, coupled with the added pressure exerted by the Coronavirus pandemic which have had a negative impact on our economy and its resilience, we appreciate government’s efforts towards overcoming poverty through the activation of various social nets. The call for government to continue working hard and with agility to defeat poverty can’t be overemphasized.
We are quite aware that part of engineers of the current crisis are beneficiaries of state capture, those who looted the state resources and those that are corrupt and therefore who know that that sooner than later the law is catching up with them and therefore would wish to create a state of anarchy to defocus the government from cleansing itself of brazen thieves and looters. They continue to instigate for lawlessness and ungovernability to run away from facing law. The Alliance therefore calls on citizens to be vigilant, recognise and isolate instigators who seek to use the genuine socio-economic plight of our people for their own ill-conceived gains. All those who are behind the mayhem must know that South Africa is a Constitutional democracy and there is a rule of law in this country.
As the revolutionary Alliance in the Eastern Cape, we commend the collectivism and resilience of the people of the EC and the support lent by stakeholders and social partners in ensuring that acts of criminality do not find fertile ground to develop in our province. We applaud the law enforcement agencies, public transport associations – particularly our Taxi Associations, various Community Policing Forums, Private Security Associations, peace loving people of EC and our structures , who are united behind the common purpose of protecting the infrastructure, goods, and livelihoods of fellow citizens. People of our province know it as a matter of fact that these acts would have dire consequence for our ailing economy and worsen both the joblessness and hunger and deprive us an possibility of future growth and development. We wholeheartedly applaud the collective response of our people.
This unity is an indicator of the potential for the establishment of a progressive social compacts and a broad front that will serve as a major deterrent of rogue elements. The cementing of a powerful social compact will further give impetus to the fight against Covid-19, as it is through these formations that the healthcare sector can extend its reach to our citizenry in disseminating information and dispelling myths about the relentless virus.
The Alliance supports the initiative of activating the Local Joint Operations to coordinate the local efforts of combating criminality, looting and lawlessness. All alliance structures, MDM formations and organs of state are urged to directly engage with communities on the ground and explain to the communities what is currently underway and its devastating consequences.
We also implore on all sections of our society to desist from temptations of making calls that; however well-intended, may have the effect of fuelling the situation and legitimising the acts of criminality, such as the calls for political solutions over legal matters. Such calls not only stand to worsen the situation but also potentially could undermine the supremacy of the constitution in which everyone must act in accordance with its provisions.
We further support the calls for the strengthening of our state security which may have been affected by the deliberate weakening of state institutions over the years as part of corporate capture of the state. Our state security must be refocused to fulfil its primary role of defending the country and our hard-won democratic gains.
The Alliance wishes to encourage all stakeholders and role players to continue fighting the good fight of ensuring the safety of our Home of Legends. We implore you to remain steadfast in your sober resolve to spare the lives and economic value-chain of our beloved province, which – by virtue of its rural nature – would be run to the ground should looting and infrastructure damage prevail.
As part of the long term solution to the crisis of grinding poverty, unemployment and structural crisis of inequality, we further reiterated our position on the need for an alternative economic path to be carried out in an effort to resolve the prevailing socio-economic conditions of our people. It is a fact that the current economic trajectory which continues to produce the high levels of poverty, unemployment and inequality is being used opportunistically to further nefarious ends.
As such, part of the response to the prevailing situation, including the impact Covid-19 has had on our livelihoods, is the thorough transformation of our economy to serve the people.
Issued by : ANC, SACP, COSATU and SANCO in the Eastern Cape
