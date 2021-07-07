ESWATINI MINISTER SAYS 27 PEOPLE KILLED DURING PROTESTS
Twenty-seven people died last week during pro-democracy protests in the southern African kingdom of Eswatini, a minister told AFP on Wednesday.
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a supermarket in Manzini, eSwatini, on 30 June 2021. Demonstrations escalated radically in eSwatini in the week as protesters took to the streets demanding immediate political reforms. Picture: AFP
"Unfortunately, yes, 27 people lost their lives," Commerce Minister Manqoba Khumalo said in a phone interview, adding "it was not intended."
