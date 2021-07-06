GERD Minimizes Sudanese, Egyptians’ Water Threats: Premier Solves Ethiopia’s Electricity Crisis
July 6, 2021
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA- The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is being built in a way to benefit riparian countries apart from solving Ethiopia’s electricity crisis, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said.
Briefing MPs on current issues yesterday , Abiy said that “ Despite barrage of fake news about GERD, the dam is going to reduce Sudan and Egypt’s water security threats as our green campaign will make both countries to secure more water than before.”
According to the premier, the dam is crucial to the tripartite countries and the region as a whole not only in terms of generating power but also solving water shortages via planting billions of seedlings every year.
He, therefore, called on the international community to support Ethiopia’s win-win approach to break the deadlock on the GERD talks.
“Ethiopia has been negotiating with Sudan and Egypt in good faith to resolve the issue once for all and the downstream countries have to demonstrate the same commitment to come up with win-win solution instead of involving in fruitless and time- consuming arguments”
Meanwhile, Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) announced that it is guarding the dam round the clock in a bid to carry out the second round filling successfully.
According to Metekel Zone Task Force Chief, Lt Gen. Asrat Deniero, ENDF remains vigilant to foil any possible plots that prevent the 2nd round filling operation.
In a related story, the Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele (PhD) said the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) is progressing as planned based on schedule.
Officials of the Water, Irrigation and Energy Ministry and Ethiopian Electric Power along with contractors and other stakeholders have visited the progress of the dam.
On the occasion, the Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister said the project is ramping up as per schedule.
He further extended gratitude to construction workers, contractors, consultancy firms and general public at large for their contribution to the progress of GERD.
The Ethiopian herald July 6/2021
