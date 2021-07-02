Kaunda a Titan of Pan-Africanism . . . President Salutes Zambia’s Founding Father
03 JUL, 2021 - 00:07
President Mnangagwa signs the book of condolences for Dr Kaunda at Lusaka Showgrounds in Zambia yesterday. – Pictures: Tawanda Mudimu
Kuda Bwititi recently in Lusaka for the Zimbabwe Herald
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the late founding President of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, saying the deeds of the late titan of Pan Africanism should forever be emulated.
The President was speaking at Dr Kaunda’s state funeral held at the Lusaka Showgrounds in Zambia yesterday.
Several Heads of State including Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Hage Geingob from Namibia, Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Nana Akufor-Ado of Ghana as well top dignitaries from around the world attended the event.
Dr Kaunda died on June 17 and will be buried next week after Zambia declared 21 days of mourning.
In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said Dr Kaunda was a torch-bearer of freedom for the whole African continent.
“In President Kaunda, the continent has lost a Pan Africanist, liberator, an elder statesman, visionary leader and selfless cadre who dedicated his entire life to the independence and development of the continent of Africa.
“He was an epitome of humility and wisdom, a source of inspiration.
“Cde KK, as I would like to call him, was the last man standing. All of his colleagues who fought side by side with him during the struggle for independence are all long gone.
“These include Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, Sekou Toure of Guinea, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt.
“All over Africa, the late Cde Kaunda was a torch bearer of freedom and emancipation of the people of our great continent, Africa.”
President Mnangagwa who spent part of his life in Zambia, said Dr Kaunda had moulded him in his early years in politics.
“Today, I also pay my personal tribute to this heroic man who modelled me into the person that I am today.
“I remember when I was at Hudson College, which is now called David Kaunda, when I joined UNIP, then and became secretary for youths of UNIP in 1961/1962.
“The late Kenneth Kaunda inspired and reinforced me, ushering me into the world of politics.
“He was a liberation icon, strategist, advisor and true friend of the people of Zimbabwe.”
The hearse carrying the body of the founding father and former President of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, arrives at Lusaka Showgrounds in Zambia yesterday
The President said Zimbabwe had declared 14 days of mourning for Dr Kaunda in honour of the instrumental role he played in supporting the liberation struggle in Zimbabwe and the region.
“Closer home, he vehemently opposed the racist apartheid in South Africa and the brutal white settler colonialism in the then Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
“I vividly remember the unwavering support he provided to the liberation movements who were fighting for independence.
“The history of Zimbabwe will never be complete without tribute to the contribution made by Dr Kaunda and the great people of Zambia for our independence in Zimbabwe.”
President Mnangagwa said Dr Kaunda, who was also one of the founding leaders of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, never believed that Zambia was free when other countries were still under the shackles of colonialism.
“He lived his life in fulfilment of the founding principles of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) which were centred on unity, solidarity and sovereignty.
“He has left us a legacy of selflessness, love, togetherness, unity and his one Zambia one nation motto, which embodies true patriotism of Africa.
“At the peak of colonialism in the then Southern Rhodesia, many young men and women fled the country to seek refuge here in Zambia. Dr KK welcomed all with open arms and gave them shelter here in Zimbabwe.”
In his remarks, President Nyusi, who is also SADC chairperson said Dr Kaunda was an ambassador of the oppressed as he used his influence to lobby for the region’s freedom from white minority rule.
President Lungu said without Dr Kaunda’s vision, his country would not be where it was now.
President Ramaphosa said Dr Kaunda was a loyal friend to the people of South Africa during the long and bitter struggle against the oppressive apartheid government.
Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland said: “We are in awe of his magnanimity, that quality that made him ever so ready to commune, especially with those with whom he disagreed, and at times bitterly, for the sake of the greater good. We are now reminded of his patience.”
Dr Kaunda received the highest military honours from the Zambia Defence Forces, including a 21-gun salute and a fly-past.
The colourful event was held in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.
