NO INCIDENT REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS IN GAUTENG & KZN - NTSHAVHENI
The chaotic scenes saw at least 212 fatalities nationwide.
An SANDF soldier on patrol in Alexandra on 13 July 2021 following days of rioting and looting in the township. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
Nkosikhona Duma & Gaye Davis
PHOENIX/ CAPE TOWN - The government said the tide had been turned on the violence, which ripped through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with no incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
That’s the message from government’s spokesperson, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Tuesday.
Ntshavheni gave a progress report on arrests so far, saying around 200 suspects had appeared in Gauteng courts in connection with the looting, violence and incitement over the past two weeks.
“Three key suspects facing charges of incitement to commit public violence have appeared in various courts and remanded in custody for bail applications. One suspect handed himself over in Durban yesterday after a warrant of arrest had been issued against him. He will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrate Court in Johannesburg, tomorrow.”
Key transport routes - the N2 and N3 - are now open again, while railways are also operating, except for one line between Durban and Richards Bay, which is closed for maintenance.
Ntshavheni said the country’s three largest retailers had reported that the supply of goods was mostly back on track, while shops had reopened.
“Most shopping malls ,which were closed due to violence and looting, including the iconic Maponya Mall in Soweto, have reopened their doors for communities to start buying the necessities they require.
“Members of the SANDF the SAPS are patrolling various other shopping malls to ensure they continue with trade safely.”
Meanwhile, Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said they were pleased with the progress of murder investigations linked to last week’s deadly protests and looting.
Phoenix, north of Durban, accounted for about 22 recorded deaths prompting the police to deploy 10 detectives to assist with investigations.
Most of those killed in Phoenix were from the nearby Inanda township.
Police say most of those murdered were shot while others were stabbed to death and their vehicles burnt.
Sanele Mngomezulu (19) was among those killed.
His mother Ntwenhle Mhlongo said: “He was last seen on Monday. I later identified him at a morgue in Verulam. He had been shot dead. I’m so hurt. He was a good child. He aspired to be a media professional.”
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikakalala spent some time with Mhlongo and the families of 21 others who were killed during the unrest and assured them that justice will be served.
The premier has called on residents of Inanda and Phoenix to participate in a social cohesion programme in a bid to overcome tense race relations.
