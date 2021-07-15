SACP Gauteng Calls on its Red Brigade, Members and the People to Defend Our Hard-won Democracy
15 July 2021
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng earlier this week, held an urgent online Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting following the escalation of counter revolutionary acts of violence, vandalism and looting in the province.
The PEC received a report from the ANC-headed Provincial Alliance Political Council as well as reports from all its five Districts (Vaal, Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and West Rand). The meeting welcomed the decisions of the political alliance to coordinate and mobilise communities to defend public infrastructure.
Notwithstanding the well documented socio-economic challenges in our country, the PEC unanimously resolved to condemn the ongoing violence and looting in the strongest possible terms. As the SACP in Gauteng, we regard these as acts of criminality and economic sabotage as part of a well-coordinated counter revolution.
It is on this basis that as the SACP we urge all the people of Gauteng to condemn the looting. To this end, the PEC resolved to reactivate its Red Brigade in all its Districts to join communities, working with law enforcement agencies, to defend all public infrastructure. Furthermore, the PEC calls on all its members and the people of Gauteng at large to rise and unite against these acts of criminality.
In line with the SACP Central Committee, the PEC resolved to activate its structures across the province to join the cleaning campaigns of removing rubble, road blockages and all public infrastructure that has been damaged.
The PEC is of the view that there are no basis or moral grounds to defend the amount of destruction that has taken place in our province in the past couple of days.
Issued by the SACP Gauteng Province
Contact: Sekete Moshoeshoe - SACP Gauteng 2nd Deputy Secretary
