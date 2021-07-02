Statement on the Constitutional Court Judgment in the Matter Between the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Former President Jacob Zuma on the Contempt of Court Regarding His Appearance at the Commission
29 June 2021
The South African Communist Party (SACP) has noted the arguments made by former President Jacob Zuma and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture leading to the judgment delivered by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, 29 June 2021. Further, the SACP has noted both the majority and the minority judgments, which the Party will study in full. We wish to stress the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law, including the principle that no person is above the law. The SACP calls on everybody to respect the judgment.
It is important for the Commission to finish its work.
The SACP reaffirms its support for the mandate and work of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as established by former President Jacob Zuma when he was the President of the Republic.
ISSUED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY | SACP
EST. 1921 AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF SOUTH AFRICA | CPSA
1921–2021: 100 YEARS OF UNBROKEN STRUGGLE
PUT PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT
SOCIALISM IS THE FUTURE—BUILD IT NOW!
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo
SACP Central Committee Member:
Media & Communications
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Communications Officer:
Media Liaison, Multimedia & Digital Communications Platforms Co-ordinator
Mobile: +27 79 384 6550
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Twitter: SACP1921
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
No comments:
Post a Comment