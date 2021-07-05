Zimbabwe President to Join CPC Summit
06 JUL, 2021 - 00:07
Herald Reporter
President Mnangagwa is expected to join other world leaders at the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit, that will be held virtually today.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, will deliver a keynote address.
“His Excellency President Mnangagwa is expected to attend the World Political Parties Summit. It will begin at 2:30pm tomorrow (today). Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver the keynote address,” said a source close to the meeting.
The theme of the summit is “For the People’s Well-being: The Responsibility of Political Parties”.
More than 500 leaders of political parties and political organisations from 160-plus countries, and over 10 000 party representatives will attend the summit.
The summit is an important multilateral diplomatic event which is being held a few days after the CPC marked its 100th anniversary last week.
It aims to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning of experiences in governance between the CPC and political parties worldwide and also jointly respond to challenges brought by changes unseen in a century and the global COVID-19 pandemic, enhance the philosophy and capability of seeking happiness for the people, advance world peace and development, and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.
Deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Mr Guo Yezhou on Monday said the event will be the highest-level and largest meeting of global political parties ever hosted by the CPC.
He said the meeting is expected to facilitate a new type of party-to-party relationship that seeks to expand common ground while reserving differences and enhances mutual respect and mutual learning.
The meeting is also expected to help improve the multi-form, multi-level international network for party-to-party exchanges and cooperation, and enhance dialogue, interactions, cooperation and coordination among political parties worldwide, he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment