ZUMA TO FILE URGENT APPLICATION AGAINST 15-MONTH JAIL SENTENCE - REPORTS
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
Nkosikhona Duma
CAPE TOWN - News24 is on Friday reporting that acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe has signed a warrant of committal for former President Jacob Zuma.
According to the letter, Zuma will be remanded to the Westville correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
Meanwhile, the site also states that Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the recission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt.
