Defense Minister Emphasizes Tigray People’s Role for Peace
August 26, 2022
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
ADDIS ABABA- Regardless of the deep desire of the Tigray people towards the peace talk, the terrorist TPLF group resumed another war, the Defense Minister Abraham Belay (PhD) said, calling the people of Tigray to enforce the faction to adhere to the truce.
In his social media post, the minister further highlighted that the people of Tigray should make a meaningful contribution in supporting government’s efforts of resolving the problem in a peaceful manner. The issue of Tigray can only be settled through discussion and peaceful mechanisms and the TPLF declined and ignored the government’s unwavering commitment to engage in the peace talks.
As to him, the people of Tigray should also denounce the devilish act of the TPLF and put on the pressure into the faction to involve in the peace talk. “Each member of the Tigray community around the world has to take part in this regard. Nobody could better understand the devastating effect of war than the people of Tigray. TPLF should never gain its personal interest at the cost of the youth of Tigray.”
Sharing the above rationale, Balsillie School of International Affairs Director Prof. Ann Fitz-Gerald tweeted that TPLF’s war provocation is a ‘Tragic but expected news’. The group’s recent statements, its resistance to the peace process, and the heightened disinformation warfare sadly pointed to the current situation.
Fitzgerald went on saying that given the unequal application of sanctions, silence and a one-sided ceasefire, the outcome was inevitable in the face of the international community.
The Ethiopian Herald 26 August 2022
