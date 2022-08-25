MAJORITY OF SA WORKFORCE SEEMINGLY CANNOT AFFORD TO HEED SHUTDOWN CALLS
Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Nokukhanya Mntambo
JOHANNESBURG - It seems workers have not heeded the call for a nationwide shutdown, as many say they simply cannot afford to stay away from work.
While there were fears that a national stay away would cripple the economy further, it appears the worst has not been realised.
The labour unions had hoped to shutdown industries across the country on Wednesday, in a bid to grab government’s attention.
They believed that bringing the economy to a halt would make government act with urgency, in addressing the socioeconomic challenges.
But it was business as usual in most parts of the country.
Instead, the failure to shutdown the economy and mobilise the masses, appears to have raised questions about the extent of the influence that labour unions still have.
Other cracks are also starting to show.
Even though the unions had agreed to put their differences aside, it now appears that there wasn’t a plan on who would take the lead at the march in Pretoria. It led to a rift between Cosatu and Saftu, before things could even get under way. The unions ended up holding separate protests.
