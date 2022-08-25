EAF Shots Down Plane Destined to Arm T-TPLF
August 25, 2022
BY BILAL DERSO
ADDIS ABABA – A plane carrying weapons for the terrorist TPLF and believed to belong to historical enemies of the country was shot down by the Ethiopian Air Force (EAF).
Major General Tesfaye Ayalew, Defense Forces Deployment Department Head at the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) said a plane that violated Ethiopian airspace in Sudan and was about to pass through the northern part of Humera to Tigray was shot down by the heroic air force at Tuesday evening. “A plane believed to be the property of historical enemies who want to weaken Ethiopia and have been supporting the T-TPLF for centuries was shot down by the heroic Air Force while carrying weapons for the terrorist group and crossing the country’s airspace through Sudan.”
The terrorist group, which has been making high-level military preparations for the past several months, has been preparing its forces for battle and was constantly opening fire and attacking members of the ENDF. The day after the group issued a statement saying that the peace process was technically broken without considering the peace option put forward by the government, on August 23, 2022, they opened fighting in areas on the right and left side of Kobo, Mount Zoble, Bisober and Watwat, Major General Tesfaye elaborated.
The military officer stated that the TPLF forces broke the ceasefire agreement and they are being punished by the ENDF and other security forces. According to the Ethiopian News Agency report, despite the forces that are riding the terrorist group to violate Ethiopia’s sovereignty, the national defense army and Ethiopians have vowed to make their country proud.
Unless the terrorist group has given up its dream of destroying the country and come to round table talks, the army is fully prepared to take action to the end, he emphasized.
The Ethiopian Herald 25 August 2022
