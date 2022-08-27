Ethiopian American Journalist Appeals to WHO Chief’s Abuse of Authority
August 26, 2022
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA– An Ethiopian-American Journalist, Hermela Aregawi has recently wrote a letter to the World Health Organization Director of Communications, Gabby Stern, insisting the WHO is weaponizing its global health platform to push TPLF’s ethno-fascist propaganda.
“It is a known fact that Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the World Health Organization is a leading member of TPLF, and the TPLF is a brutal ethno-fascist organization that kills in the dark and pretends to be “liberating” in the light,” Hermela stated on the letter. While the group was a rebel in the 1970s, they first killed anyone in Tigray who went against their evil ideology before they did the same in the rest of Ethiopia and eventually got to the top of government.
As to her, the people of Tigray, as the rest of Ethiopians, are suffering because of the WHO and its ethno fascist head – Tedros Adhanom. “It [terrorist TPLF]is his criminal organization that is holding the people of Tigray as collateral in the hopes of ruling millions against their will.”
“As we saw World Food Program confirm, aid has been flowing into Tigray since April – yet the Guardian newspaper is reporting that women and girls in Tigray are being forced into sex due to hunger. Who is weaponizing the aid, TPLF members, local people in Tigray or NGO staff?” the journalist posed the question.
