Heavy Floods Displace over 2,500 in Sudan’s Al Jazirah State
August 21 (KHARTOUM) – Heavy rainfall and flash floods displaced over 2,500 people in the Al Managil locality of Sudan’s Al Jazirah State between August 16-19, the United Nations humanitarian agency (UNOCHA) said.
The displaced people, OCHA said in its flood flash point, are currently sheltering in four public schools and Elnasheen Stadium in Al-Managel town.
“On 18 August, a rapid assessment team carried out a needs assessment in the schools and the stadium. The displaced people identified shelter, non-food items (NFIs), food, and WASH as their priority needs,” it stated.
The heavy rainfall reportedly continued on August 19 and affected another 17 villages in Al-Managel locality, while the road from Wad Medani to Al Managil is unpassable in few areas due to the floods.
About nine villages, local sources said, are surrounded by floodwater, and reportedly 25,000-30,000 people have been affected by the flood disaster.
In 2021, about 54,500 people were reportedly affected by floods in Al Jazirah, whereas in 2020 about 61,300 people were said to be affected.
According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, about 855,800 people in Al Jazirah need humanitarian assistance, while 91,650 received some form of humanitarian assistance between January and June 2022.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leader, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has directed urgent assistance for people affected and displaced by floods in Sudan to enhance the living conditions of people and families affected by floods.
The assistance, SUNA reported, affirms the strong ties between the UAE and Sudan.
