Ethiopia Government's Stance: Still PEACE at Any Cost
August 25, 2022
It is crystal clear that whenever there is peace, everything we need is in place; we lack nothing. But in the absence of peace, even whatever we have would be meaningless.
Unfortunately, the terrorist TPLF armed group, disregarding all of the peace alternatives presented by the government, continued its recent provocations and launched an attack yesterday at 5 a.m. on the eastern front in Bisober, Zobel, and Tekulesh directions. Desolately, the group publicly violated the ceasefire with its wicked action. Both its attack and the subsequent statement indicate that the group was preparing for the provocation. This is the clearest indication of the wicked nature of this terrorist group.
Realizing the necessity of peace, however, Ethiopians have been working to establish long-lasting peace. The Ethiopian government deserves due credit for taking all the necessary actions that would enable the people in different states to resume their routine traditional activities in peace and freedom. On the contrary, girls in Tigray are not lucky enough to practice their beautiful songs of Ashenda as they are suffering in the hands of the terrorist group, TPLF.
This tells us a lot about the group’s hostile nature to peace. For those who clearly know the behavior of the group, this comes not as a surprise since it cannot do anything to the people than depriving them of their basic rights and deploying them in the battlefield where they lose their lives for a cause that doesn’t appeal to them at all.
If someone deeply examines either an individual or a group as to their authentic search for peace, he/she happens to sense some important characteristics to its honest and genuine desire to peace. For example a peace loving body enables peace building to be owned by the community itself. At the end of the day, it is the community itself to benefit from the fruit of peace. Therefore, they have to be owners and active participants of the peace and peace building process. They will be empowered to be the major sources of solutions to any problems that they face in the peace and security. Since they know what gives them peace they will take action to get it.
The government also trusts the people that they will be the real sources of solution to any threat against their peace and security it has taken all the necessary actions from establishing a national dialogue commission up to working closely with community leaders and religious figures among others.
Having the confidence on the people's capability and commitment to build peace, the government is able to give due attention to socioeconomic development activities as they can surely cement the fruits of peace. Indeed, once the people and the government succeed in their collaboration in bringing about peace and stability the next top agenda is going to be bringing about rapid socioeconomic development. In this regard the government’s steps can be taken as smart.
To mention some of the recent exemplary accomplishments of the government one can mention the effectiveness of the 3rd round water filling in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as well as the launching of electric power generation at the second turbine of the dams power house.
In addition, the fourth round of Ethiopia’s iconic greenery project, Green Legacy initiative has also been accomplished successfully winning the heart of both local and foreign governments and communities.
Inauguration of the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone is also a milestone accomplishment in the economic development of the country. The experiences of countries like those in South East Asia show that the development of free trade zone is vital in stimulating the overall economic development of a country.
Overall, the country is also able to score remarkable progress in its macro economy. Such results could not be possible without unreserved commitment and perseverance towards it.
These are a few of the practical demonstrations of the government’s commitment to ensure peace at any cost. It has been struggling to win peace by fending off all the provocations by the terrorist groups. Still the Ethiopian government has continued pursuing peace regardless of the harsh provocations from the terrorist TPLF.
The Ethiopian Herald 25 August 2022
