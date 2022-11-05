DPRK: Finding Pleasure in People’s Happiness
The following happened when the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the Jungphyong Greenhouse Farm in North Hamgyong Province in October Juche 108 (2019).
He solved many problems arising in the construction and operation of the greenhouse farm. Darkness began to set in, but he made his way to the farm village where farmers were to live.
On his arrival at a block of low-storeyed flats, he looked round different places of several flats in satisfaction.
Sitting on a stone bench in the darkness and feasting his eyes on the newly-built houses, he said that what a joyful night it was and that how good it would be if there were such a good night once a month.
He continued to say that he was happier to see such a creation as the Jungphyong Greenhouse Farm in the local area than a splendid street built in the capital city of Pyongyang.
Then, as if envisaging the images of happy agricultural workers in the northern part of the country who would live in new splendid houses, he said he wished to spend there tonight.
