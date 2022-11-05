DPRK First-stage Remodeling of Kumsong Tractor Factory Completed
November 4, 2022
The first-stage goal of the Kumsong Tractor Factory remodelling project was attained under the plan of the Party Central Committee to dynamically propel the rural revolution in the new era by turning the factory into an all-purpose factory producing various kinds of efficient farm machines including high-horsepower tractors and a treasured factory which directs the development of the country’s agricultural machine industry.
The completion of the production building covering tens of thousands of square meters and housing modern equipment and advanced production processes and the completion of construction and modernization of 10-odd objects including foundry, cast steel shop, sheet metal shop and forging shop have laid a reliable foundation for mass-producing high-performance tractors and farm machines and provided an important base for vigorously pushing ahead with the development of the country’s vehicle industry.
An inaugural ceremony took place on the spot on November 2.
Present at the ceremony was Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and premier of the Cabinet.
Also present were Jon Hyon Chol, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Yang Sung Ho, vice-premier of the Cabinet, Ri Jae Nam, chief secretary of the Nampho City Committee of the WPK, Song Sung Chol, chairman of the Nampho City People’s Committee, officials concerned, officials of Nampho City and the factory, working people, officials of construction and relevant units and builders.
Kim Tok Hun made an inaugural address.
After the ceremony, the participants looked round the factory.
