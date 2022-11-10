Ethiopia’s Green Initiative Promising to Mitigate Climate Change: Expert
November 10, 2022
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA—Ethiopia’s large scale green initiative efforts can fight world climate change beyond creating conducive environment and increase water volume in the continent, Water Science Researcher said.
Water Science Researcher and Florida University PhD candidate Mekdelawit Messay told media that Ethiopia is home to communities that are trying their best to make sure green growth. She added that the nation has huge water capacity to produce clean energy and hydro power energy and grow the crop in good manner.
Moreover, Abay Dam is one of the real examples of mitigating climate change impacts if it is well strengthen and effectively completed, and will become source of renewable energy to shift the global energy into renewable energy, she stated.
She added that developed countries should support the developing ones in the effort geared towards reversing the impact of climate change effort to create conducive world. Because developed countries have financial and economic capacity to mitigate climate change and must reach on consensus on that arena.
“Since greenhouse gas emission comes from developed nations, they should support the effort of developing countries. The biggest agenda on Cop27 summit of United Nations Climate Change in Egypt needs to focus on mitigation of climate change, adaptation of climate change, and cost and damages,” she said.
There is big disparity regarding who is suffering from climate change caused by developed countries as they use fossil fuel and run big industries in the world.
She said: “The problem is pushing or asking developing countries to apply a green initiative but green growth needs money to make it fruitful, and there is not appropriate support. Hence, the summit being held in the cop 27 summit should well hammer the issue.”
Developing countries are discussing the issue with developed ones though the latter have caused problems revolving around climate change.”
The Ethiopian Herald November 10/2022
