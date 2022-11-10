US Awaits Moscow’s Signals About Readiness to Negotiate on Ukraine — Diplomat
United States would continue its military, humanitarian and economic support to Kiev, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said
WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The United States is waiting for Russia’s signals about its readiness to engage in serious negotiations on Ukraine, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has told reporters.
"The onus remains on Moscow to demonstrate not only through word but also in deed that it is ready to negotiate, it is ready to meet what the world has very clearly heard from our Ukrainian partners, and that they are ready and willing to sit down and engage in good faith," he said.
"It is not up to us to dictate to the Ukrainians what that diplomacy will look like, the contours of it," Price continued.
In his words, the United States would continue its military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine.
US not trying to push Kiev into reconciliation talks — White House
It was up to the Kiev government to determine the country’s diplomatic course, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said
WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The US authorities are not pushing the Kiev government into reconciliation talks with Russia, instead they work with the country’s government as partners, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
"The United States is not pressuring Ukraine. We’re not insisting on things with Ukraine. What we are doing is consulting as partners and showing our support not just through public statements or moral support, but through the tangible, physical support of the kind of military assistance," he said.
According to the White House official, it was up to the Kiev government to determine the country’s diplomatic course, while his country sees its task in putting Ukraine "in the best position on the battlefield so that when and if there is an opportunity for diplomacy, they’re in the best position at the bargaining table."
"I don’t have anything to offer you today about the likelihood or the proximity of any kind of negotiations," he added.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had to backtrack on his earlier claim about the impossibility of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s governent "due to soft nudging by the Biden administration," the Politico newspaper wrote on Tuesday citing own sources. According to the paper, Zelensky made no mention of impossibility of talks with Putin when he listed the five preconditions for talks with Moscow on Monday. The article said the change in the Kiev government’s position occurred after lengthy talks between Kiev and Washington, including during a visit to Kiev by the US president’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian leadership remained ready to continue negotiations on Ukraine. He noted that Russia was ready to hear out its Western colleagues if they put forward a proposal to organize a dialogue on reducing tensions taking into account Moscow’s interests. Peskov also suggested that talks on Ukraine should be conducted above all with Washington since Kiev is acting "on external orders.".
Kiev troops shell Krasnogorovka, Donetsk
Kiev troops fired four 152-mm shells towards Krasnogorovka and the Kirovsky district of Donetsk
MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the settlement of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the region’s administrative center of Donetsk in the early hours of Friday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukraine’s war crimes said.
According to the mission’s Telegram channel, Kiev troops fired four 152-mm shells towards Krasnogorovka and the Kirovsky district of Donetsk at 01:55 on Friday.
Another shelling attack targeting the same areas occurred at around 02:35 Moscow time on Friday and involved seven 152-mm projectiles.
Top official from Russia’s ruling party comes under fire in LPR
No one was hurt but their car was damaged, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Viktor Vodolatsky said
MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Secretary of the United Russia party’s General Council Andrey Turchak came under Ukrainian fire near the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) when returning from a visit to a frontline hospital, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS on Thursday.
"Turchak and some of his colleagues visited several combat units, providing troops with essential items, and they also visited a hospital. On their way back, Turchak and his colleagues came under fire. No one was hurt but their car was damaged," the lawmaker said.
Meanwhile, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had shelled the city of Lisichansk using a multiple rocket launcher. "An attack by the Ukrainian forces on Lisichansk was recorded at 3:50 pm, which involved a multiple rocket launcher (seven rockets)," the mission said in a statement on Telegram.
