Macron Calls for More Action Toward Finding Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
The French leader also stressed that further dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary
PARIS, November 14. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for intensifying efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine in the next few weeks.
"I think more diplomatic efforts are needed in the next few weeks to bring the sides to the negotiating table," Macron told France Inter radio on Monday.
The French leader also stressed that further dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary.
However, Macron said, negotiations should start "at such a time and on terms that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the people of Ukraine find acceptable."
Macron also called for continued support for Ukraine. He specified that he meant supplying the necessary weapons to the country and also said it was important to send "humanitarian cargoes that will help it survive the winter."
